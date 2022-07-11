PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a weekend executive session, tensions still remain high among Peoria City Council Members. While many details of the closed-door session are still unknown, WMBD received some insight as to what happened.

When the anti-violence Cure Violence assessment didn’t pass twice, Mayor Rita Ali opened her anti-violence initiative Safety-Net, or S-Net, to the public.

S-Net is a work group that has been holding closed meetings for about a year. The first public meeting was held on July 8. Councilmen Zachary Oyler and Sid Ruckriegel attended that meeting, but Oyler let accusations fly.

Speaking to Mayor Ali, Oyler said, “You owned this trademark and program that then turned into a cover-up by the Manager to hide it in the city to take ownership of this trademark. It is completely unacceptable how this has been handled.”

Mayor Ali trademarked S-Net under her name, and when City Manager Patrick Urich found out, he said there could be a conflict of interest if any city money was going towards the workgroup. Urich wasn’t sure if the money would be going to S-Net or Mayor Ali. When Urich asked Ali to hand the trademark over to the city, she did.

Urich told WMBD that there were no legal issues involved in S-Net or this incident.

In response to Oyler’s accusations, Mayor Ali said in a statement, “The vicious accusations aimed at the City Manager and I are reckless and politically charged. City legal counsel has advised city council repeatedly that nothing illegal has occurred. They know that.”

She went on to explain in her statement that, “There are some members of the Council that are attempting to stifle this work and to unfairly discredit me. While they are playing political games, people are dying in our city.”

Councilwoman Denise Jackson said in a statement, “I think this is all a diversionary tactic to stall the Mayor’s attempt to finally deal with the crime issue in Peoria. If we don’t deal with it (crime) then it’s going to be very difficult to attract new businesses to our community. The NAACP and other citizens want the city council to support Mayor Ali’s efforts. Instead they want to control the whole process and derail it. They are being sexist and racists at the same time.”

At the closed executive session on Saturday, July 9, Jackson said in a statement, “Council Member Chuck Grayeb attacked Mayor Ali during the executive session. He also attacked the mayor’s sister Robin Grantham. He has crossed the line and is acting malicious. Council Member Grayeb has been on the city council longer than anyone else. We look to him for leadership and his behavior is very disappointing.”

Councilman Andre Allen said in a statement he would like the council to return to business.

“My hope is that tomorrow’s meeting is business per usual. Respectful banter and dialogue, as we navigate through our slated agenda. Emotions are running high right now, but hopefully cooler heads will prevail. I hated to see what occurred during this Friday’s S-Net meeting. I would have liked us to address the allegations brought forth in our executive session that was scheduled for Saturday. The council is working through some things internally right now,” said Allen.

He also said there will be a policy session on anti-violence on Tuesday, July 19.