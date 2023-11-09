BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jasper, a Bernese Mountain dog is the mascot, namesake, and inspiration behind Jasper’s Java.

The owners opened in mid-October selling coffee, tea, lotus, cold-pressed juice, baked goods and more. Jasper’s owners Curt and Melissa Livesay are two of four co-owners of the business.

“We adopted Jasper from Genesis Animal Shelter down in Shelbyville, Illinois. He’s a Bernese Mountain dog, and he’s just a big ball of fluff and friendly,” Curt said.

Curt said Jasper is the reason their mission is “being committed to helping people and pets find their forever families.” They actively put on events to help get pets adopted.

“As we were trying to figure out what really captures the essence of what we are trying to do here with the Midwest friendly and kind of bringing joy to everybody, we realized we could use Jasper because that’s what he does for us,” Curt said.

The Livesays spent five years in Washington State where drive-thru coffee businesses are popular. After moving back to the Midwest, they decided they wanted to do something similar.

“We wanted to bring the sort of northwest Pacific Northwest feel with coffee, tea with the Midwest friendly vibe and plant it right here in Bloomington,” Curt said.

The Livesays co-own the business with Melissa’s stepsister Kate Thalken and her partner Bret Williams.

“We make a really good team. All of us have different personality traits and different strengths as far as our expertise goes. So it’s been really it’s been really great to have everybody pitch in and do what needs to get done,” Thalken said.

The business is in a parking lot on General Electric Road, and it’s not your average setup. Jasper’s Java functions out of a shipping container.

“The shipping container was interesting because we were looking at like small buildings or things you can do that were sort of compact. And we settled on the shipping container because we thought we could insulate this pretty easily. It would give us a space that we needed, and it was gonna be really sturdy and safe for the crew working inside,” Curt said.

There’s also a double-sided drive-thru.

“If you pull up and you see that one of the lines is a little long, spin around to the other window and we can help you there. We’re basically two coffee shops in one building,” Thalken said. Jasper’s Java is located at 1601 General Electric Road, Unit 1 in Bloomington.