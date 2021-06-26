Two days of heavy rain soak an already soggy Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe storms rolled through the region yet again. Not only were there potential severe threats like hail, tornadoes, and wind, but also very heavy rainfall. That has lead to flash flooding and areal flooding.

Friday Rain totals from the NWS (from midnight to midnight):

Bloomington – 4.32″

Peoria – 1.11″

24 Hour Rain Totals Before The Storms Saturday (From NWS Lincoln):

2 miles northwest of Downs – 6.94″

0.6 miles east of Heyworth – 6.35″

1.6 miles west southwest of Bloomington – 5.79″

1.73″ in Peoria

Saturday Rain totals from the NWS (from midnight to midnight):

Bloomington – 2.13″

Peoria – .73″

This has been big soaker in an area that has seen decent rain over the last week or so. That has lead to flooding and flash flooding conditions in places like McLean, Logan, southeast Tazewell counties thanks to the storms going over the same places over and over again and dumping a lot of rain each time.

Unfortunately, rain and storm chances will continue even into early next week.