Two dead after SUV vs. semi crash on I-55 NB

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people have been confirmed dead after a car crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. at mile marker 212 on I-55 NB.

Two people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Chief Deputy Coroner Steven Zeller.

The Coroner’s Office says the SUV struck the rear of the moving semi tractor trailer while approaching construction merge lanes.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, no names are being released until the Coroner’s office notifies the family.

The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

Illinois State Police say the SUV was a 2008 Jeep Cherokee.

The semi-truck driver, a 47-year-old Indiana man, suffered no injuries.

ISP say the semi was moving into the left lane while approaching a lane reduction construction zone.

The SUV approached the semi, going much faster than it, and struck the back of it. The SUV then became wedged underneath the trailer of the semi and caught on fire.

