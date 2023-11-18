KICKAPOO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Route 150 near Kickapoo Township Friday night.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Brimfield Fire Department, and Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) responded to the crash at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 9000 block of Route 150.

Sheriff Chris Watkins said a witness saw one vehicle traveling westbound on Route 150 trying to pass a vehicle ahead of it but struck the second vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 150 head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. They were each the only occupants in their respective cars.

The driver of the first car, traveling westbound, was a 76-year-old woman from Edelstein and the driver of the second car, traveling eastbound, was a 67-year-old man from Macomb.

The incident remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and the driver’s identities will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time.