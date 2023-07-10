WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a coroner’s office news release, the crash occurred at approximately 11:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 24 and County Road 1900E near rural Secor. A Jeep was headed westbound on U.S. Route 24 and a Hyundai was traveling southbound on County Road 1900E.

Upon arrival, Coroner Tim Ruestman pronounced 27-year-old Belancio Ramirez Flavio and 29-year-old Crescensio Venancio Ramirez, both of Eureka, dead at the scene.

A child that was in the Hyundai with the deceased and the 65-year-old driver of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by Illinois State Police, the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodford County Coroner’s Office.