Two dead after a six-vehicle crash

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A six vehicle crash on Interstate 80 killed two and sent three others to the hospital Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, A black Freightliner box truck crashed into slowed traffic in the construction zone westbound on I-80 west of 13th Road around 9:22 a.m.

The crash caused four of the vehicles to be engulfed in flames. A 47-year-old woman from LaSalle and a 43-year-old man from Joliet were both pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Freightliner box truck, Raymond J. Ramel, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other drivers were also sent to the hospital.

The accident closed all lanes of traffic until approximately 2:37 p.m. Friday.

Illinois State Police say there are currently no charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

