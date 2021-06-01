Two dogs dead after duplex fire in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Fire Department responded to a fire that burned half a duplex near the Ironwood golf course Tuesday.

According to a Normal Fire Department Facebook post, Firefighters responded to the fire at the duplex on Clairidge Green Country Club Court at 11:14 a.m. The caller reported that there was smoke coming out of the home and that there may be two dogs inside the home.

Normal firefighters forced entry into the home and began search and rescue efforts. Firefighters located the fire near the kitchen and had it under control in about ten minutes.

Rescue crews located two unresponsive dogs inside the home. The dogs were given oxygen and taken by ambulance to Town and Country Animal Hospital. Despite all efforts, both dogs died.

There was heavy fire damage to the area near the kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout the home. Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer encourages neighbors to report all possible fires.

“Even though there was very little visible damage from the outside, there was a significant fire with a lot of heat and smoke inside. As tightly as homes are built nowadays, it can take a while for smoke to be visible from the outside of the home,” Humer said. “If you think you smell smoke or hear smoke alarms sounding from a neighbors house, please don’t hesitate to call 911, so we can check it out.”

Normal Fire Department Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.