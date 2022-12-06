EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday.

Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was charged with unlawful use of weapons, criminal trespass to land, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the FOID Card Act. Helms was charged with criminal trespass to land.

Both men were transported to the Knox County Jail.