LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders helped remove two elderly occupants from a structure fire near Sunnyland Court and Illinois street in Lewistown Friday.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office press release, Deputies were dispatched to assist with the structure fire at approximately 4:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that there were two elderly residents still inside the residence. Deputies entered the structure and made their way through the smoke and limited visibility to locate a woman who was unable to extricate herself.

After removing the woman, they were assisted by Lewistown Fire Department to remove a man from the rear of the structure.

Both residents were transported from the scene for medical treatment.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Lewistown Fire Department, Cuba Fire Department, BuckHeart Fire Department, Ipava Fire Department, and Fulton County EMS all responded to this incident.