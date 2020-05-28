Two employees from The Grille 2 attended big pool party in Missouri, restaurant owners taking extra steps to protect customers

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Grille 2 owner, Jake Adkins is putting his customers’ safety first. Two of his employees are on leave until he deems it safe for them to come back. Memorial day, Adkins’ assistant manager and server attended a pool party at The Lake of the Ozarks. A viral video shows hundreds of people at the party not following social distancing guidelines.

Adkins said he acknowledged that his employees had been working hard during this pandemic and gave them the weekend off. He said he did not know that would end up in a situation that could pose risks to the health of themselves and others.

Since the employees returned, Adkins questioned them about the event. He said the employees admitted there was a lack of social distancing. Not taking any chances, Adkins said he told the employees they either need to get tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for 14 days. The employees got tested and have not received results yet. Adkins said if the results do not come back negative the employees will not be allowed back to work for two weeks. If they do test negative, he said he may still require them to quarantine.

“The health and well being of our customers is obviously most important to us without them we’re nothing and to have something like this to hurt us anymore, like I said we’re just trying to tread water right now,” Adkins said.

Adkins wants to assure his customers that the two employees did not work at the grill after returning from the pool party. He said this was a learning experience and something he will be mindful about moving forward.