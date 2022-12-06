BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.

The basement presented heavy smoke conditions, and soon the fire was contained to that level before being extinguished. However, both the first and second floors sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was inside the building during the fire, as all residents had self-rescued. The power was shut off to both residences and extensive ventilation was required.

At this point, both halves of the duplex are unlivable. Both families, totaling five adults and 13 children, are displaced. No one was injured.

The cause has yet to be determined and the fire remains under investigation.