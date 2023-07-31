PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Pekin City Council had a special meeting where they interviewed two finalists for the city manager position during an executive session. There was a total of 20 applicants.

The first to be interviewed was Police Chief John Dossey who has been serving as the interim city manager since May after the firing of interim city manager Bruce Martson. Martson was appointed in October 2022 after the firing of City Manager Mark Rothert.

Mayor Mary Burress said Dossey has accomplished a lot in the short time he has been interim city manager.

“Chief has stepped up to the plate as our interim city manager. He has proven himself in the last five or six weeks, So he’s done an outstanding job. He hit the ground running.” said Burress. “Leadership was needed desperately here. He has brought that to the table and he has put trust back into the city workers and brought up morale already.”

The second interviewee was Jeff Mays. According to the City of Quincy’s website, Mays is the Director of Administrative Services.

“He has proven himself over there to be a leader as well,” said Burress.

No action was taken on Monday but Burress said they hope to make a decision in a week or so.

“We have a couple more questions for Mr. Mays. Once those are answered we’ll be able to make our final decision. So, we’re hoping he will turn around and answer those questions within let’s say a week,” Burress said.

Mayor Mary Burress said she wants residents to know that they are trying their best to lead the city forward.

“First and foremost we have to get a full-time city manager in here,” she said. “There are five department head positions that need to be filled. That is going to be a new city manager’s first job. Get those positions filled because there are numerous people here that are wearing two hats.”

In addition to the city manager role, the finance director, HR director, assistant city manager and economic development director roles need to be filled.

If Chief Dossey is selected he will be able to appoint his replacement. Burress said that in his interview Dossey stated he has two excellent candidates.