2 Fulton County jail escapees in court a day after escape

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County inmates Jesse Davis and Cody Villalobos were both in court Friday, just one day after their escape from the Fulton County Jail.

During Friday’s proceedings, both men were advised of their rights, charges, and penalties. In addition to charges the two were already facing, they have now received an additional charge of escape.

Under Illinois law, the crime is a class two felony, and a judge has set both of their bonds at $1 million.

Villalobos and Davis were appointed public defenders, and they will appear back in court Wednesday with counsel.

The search for the 4th escaped inmate, 36-year-old Zachary Hart, continues. Police are asking anyone who sees him to call the police.