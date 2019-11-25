Two groups hold annual Festival of Trees fundraiser to benefit charities

CENTRAL Ill. — Hundreds of trees across Central Illinois are decorated, displayed and auctioned off to support two area causes.

“It’s like a winter wonderland, you walk in here and it’s a Christmas explosion,” said The Baby Fold Vice President of Development and Public Relations Aimer Beam

The Baby Fold in Bloomington and Crittenton Centers in Peoria both had their annual festival of trees fundraiser this weekend. Both groups aim to help children and families.

“The Baby Fold helps around 1200 kids and families every single year locally and were very proud of the services that we can offer from adoption support,” said Beam.

“We know it’s better to prevent abuse and neglect than to recover from it so we work every day to help build that relationship between the parent and the child,” said Sandy Garza who is the Develop Marketing Director at Crittenton Centers.

The duo organizations have been holding the festival of trees fundraiser for years. The Baby Fold for 26 and Crittenton Centers for 11. Each Christmas tree and wreath on display were hand decorated and available for purchase.

“All proceeds go directly to our charity because it has all been underwritten by sponsors,” said Garza.

Beam says she is very gratfeul for the huge support they received from the community this year.

“The other day when I was driving in I saw all the cars in the parking lot before I even got here and I welt up with tears because I could not beleive that people were so excited to come to this event that we have planned all year long,” said Beam.