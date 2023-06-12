PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two were booked into the Peoria County Jail on Saturday, following a high-speed car chase in South Peoria, according to police.

Semone Roth, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department, said in a news release that Ethan D. Haynes and Blayden H. Shutt, both 18, were both booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under 21. In addition, Haynes was booked for reckless driving and hit and run.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Western Avenue after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that two rounds had been fired. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle drive off at a high rate of speed, Roth said in the release.

As officers followed the car, they saw it crash into a fence near the intersection of Western and Southwest Washington Street. The vehicle continued and finally stopped at some point on South Greenlawn Avenue.

One of the people in the car fled on foot and despite a police dog helping to search the area, officers could not find him. Haynes and Shutt were in the vehicle and detained, Roth said.

Inside the case, officers allegedly found a loaded handgun and spent shell casings.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000