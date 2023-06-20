BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department responded to a shooting incident near Oakland and Morris Avenues on Saturday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting, and located two homes and a vehicle that were struck by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported during this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.