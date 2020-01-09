Two house fires, completely separate, leave families without homes; one house a complete lost

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Two house fires, separate from each other, broke out in Washington Wednesday night, leaving multiple families temporarily without their homes.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says the first fire broke out on Landau Lane where no one was home.

McCoy says the man tells him that he was on his way home from visiting a friend in the hospital and came back to his home fully-engulfed in flames. He says the man also said his wife was out of town.

Then just two hours later another fire broke out on the 100 block of S Church Street in Washington.

Chief McCoy says the fire was accidentally started on the night of a teenager’s birthday.

While WMBD was in the neighborhood on Thursday, a woman who said she was the mother of the boy, said it was his 16th birthday and the family was celebrating.

She says the boy opened his window and then went upstairs, lit a candle in his room for a romantic night with his girlfriend, but then walked downstairs.

McCoy says wind blew through the window knocking a blanket onto the candle, starting the fire in the room.

“The young man was upstairs, he lit a candle, and he went downstairs. The blanket over his window landed on the candle and that started the fire upstairs. They got that out in about five minutes. But to have two fires in a couple hours in Washinton is a pretty big deal,” Chief McCoy said.

Chief McCoy says no one was injured during these two fires.

McCoy adds that multiple departments had to pitch in to put the fires out. He says Northern Tazewell, Eureka, Metamora and East Peoria fire departments all helped put the fires out.

He adds that the Red Cross came to bring water and food for those on-scene.

“Rural departments help each other. They know how important it is and they really help each other, it’s good that communities like that responded to Washington and Washington does mutual aid with them in time of their needs