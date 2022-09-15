NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning crash on a busy street in Normal has left two men fighting for their lives.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.

Normal police and members of the Normal Fire Department arrived on scene and provided emergency care to the two men hit. One victim was life-flighted to a hospital in Champaign, and both are in critical condition.

Crash investigators were called in to assist with the investigation. Detectives from the Normal Police Department are continuing the investigation.

If you have any information which may assist NPD in this investigation, please contact NPD criminal investigations Division at 309-454-9535.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.