PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a business in the 1400 block of SW Jefferson Avenue in Peoria just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning in regards to a hit-and-run.

The police said two people were injured after being struck by a car driven by Nikolas A. Hammond, 34, who ran through a red light at Jefferson Avenue and MacArthur Hwy. Hammond also struck an occupied parked vehicle.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries and the other suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the current status of the victims at this time.

During the course of the investigation, Bartonville police observed Hammond in his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Peoria police said Hammond was charged with a hit-and-run with great bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI with bodily injury failure to give information or render aid, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, DUI, and unsafe equipment.

The police will not be releasing further information at this time.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.