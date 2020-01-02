Two injured after house fire on Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people were injured in a fire at the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria near the intersection of the 800 block of Archer Avenue.

The fire department was initially called to a home located at 2406 N. Wisconsin the scene because of a smoke alarm going off, but shortly after received a second call for a fire in the building.

Peoria Fire Department Batallion Chief Nate Rice says the second floor was ‘fully involved in flames’ and adds his crew had to break through a door to get to the second floor of the home where one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries who went to the hospital is unknown at this time.

He adds a firefighter was injured on-scene and received treatment for minor injuries.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Estimated damages were $30,000.

