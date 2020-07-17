Two injured after shooting on North Knoxville in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police said Friday morning two people arrived at an area hospital just after 4 AM with gunshot wounds to their legs.

According to Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson, Peoria Police were investigating the scene at 2300 block of North Knoxville.

A shot spotter alert went off for 9 rounds fired.

Neither victim could provide information about a suspect.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

