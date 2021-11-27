Two injured during shooting and stabbing incident in rural Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were sent to the hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident in rural Farmington Saturday.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Department press release, deputies responded to the incident at approximately 1:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located two male victims, one with a gunshot wound, the other with a stab wound. Both were transported via OSF Life Flight to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Canton Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Illinois State Police, Farmington Fire, and Fulton EMA.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.