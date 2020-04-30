Two injured during Wednesday night shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said one victim who had been pistol-whipped was located on the 500 block of Gift St. A second victim was found with a gunshot wound in his arm on the 700 block of East Virginia St.

Neither of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

