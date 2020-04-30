Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Two injured during Wednesday night shooting in Peoria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said one victim who had been pistol-whipped was located on the 500 block of Gift St. A second victim was found with a gunshot wound in his arm on the 700 block of East Virginia St.

Neither of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News