Two injured during Wednesday night shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said one victim who had been pistol-whipped was located on the 500 block of Gift St. A second victim was found with a gunshot wound in his arm on the 700 block of East Virginia St.
Neither of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time. The incident is still under investigation.
