PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to multiple shots fired incidents Tuesday night.

According to Peoria police, officers first responded to University Street and Covington Court at approximately 10:13 p.m. Officers were informed that a fight involving 20 people eventually led to shots being fired.

The fight was quickly dispersed and no injuries were reported in this incident.

Shortly after shots were reported to be fired near Big Hollow Road and Creighton Terrace. While on the way to the scene, officers were flagged down by a car that had a man with a graze wound to his scalp. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a second victim in a car near War Memorial and Bacon Drive. A woman flagged down officers and told police that her car was struck by gunfire, and her three-year-old passenger was struck in the scalp.

The three-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of the victim’s vehicles were driving near Big Hollow Road and Creighton Terrace when they were shot at by a third vehicle.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.