PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were injured during a shooting incident in Peoria near the 2500 block of N. Sheridan Saturday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to three shot spotter at approximately 5:16 p.m. Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds on the scene. He was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later located a vehicle that fled from the scene at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the police but eventually crashed. The driver fled on foot but was taken into custody near Landmark apartments.

The driver of the vehicle sustained apparent gunshot wounds during the shooting incidents. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple firearms were recovered during the investigation. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.