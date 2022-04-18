PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals were injured after a vehicular hijacking that occurred near Knoxville and Richmond Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the hijacking victim told police a man approached her while she was seated in her vehicle and forcibly removed her from her vehicle.

While the suspect was fleeing in the vehicle, they struck a bystander and fled the scene before police arrived.

AMT and the Peoria Fire Department were on the scene and provided medical aid to both victims, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Later, officers with the Special Investigations Division (SID) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) located the vehicle abandoned near Main and Monroe Street. Officers canvassed the area with negative results.

Peoria Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Dept at 673-4521, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers.