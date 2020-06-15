Two injured in shooting early Monday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Two people were injured in Peoria early Monday morning.
Peoria Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3:00 AM, near the intersection of Hamilton and Washington.
Police spokesperson says officers in the area heard shots fired and found a large group gathered. They found two people with wounds, one with a shot in the leg, and the other with a wound in the torso.
The victims were uncooperative with police and refused to wait for medics. Both victims were driven to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
