Two injured in shooting early Monday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Two people were injured in Peoria early Monday morning.

Peoria Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3:00 AM, near the intersection of Hamilton and Washington.

Police spokesperson says officers in the area heard shots fired and found a large group gathered. They found two people with wounds, one with a shot in the leg, and the other with a wound in the torso.

The victims were uncooperative with police and refused to wait for medics. Both victims were driven to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

