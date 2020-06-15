Two injured in shooting early Monday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- The man accused of killing two people in Normal in 2018 was convicted of second-degree murder on Monday.

Christopher Harrison, who was 17 at the time, was accused of shooting and killing Reginald Hart Jr. and Joseph Gardner at a Normal apartment complex in April 2018. Attorneys argued that Harrison fatally shot the two when they tried to rob him of his money, drugs, and guns. The three were reportedly involved in selling drugs.