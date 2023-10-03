UPDATE (2:03 p.m.)– Trewyn Grade School is on a soft lockdown from the shooting per Peoria Public School Communications Director Haleemah Naallah.

A soft lockdown is when the outside doors are locked but class remains in session.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two were injured during a shooting near Starr and Arago Streets in Peoria on Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth, officers initially responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert at approximately 1:14 p.m.

Police located two male victims on the scene with gunshot wounds, one was injured in the leg and the other in the backside. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Roth said.

No information on the age of the victims has been released at this time, and no suspect information has been released.

This incident remains under investigation, Roth said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000