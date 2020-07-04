Two Juveniles arrested after incident at Allen Road Walmart

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested two juveniles at the Walmart on Allen road Tuesday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said the police were called to the Walmart around 5:45 p.m. after two males were recklessly driving the store’s electric convenience vehicles and almost hitting other customers.

The males were arguing with Walmart employees in the store’s parking lot when police arrived on the scene. One of the males was in possession of a firearm.

The two juveniles were both arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. The 17-year-old was charged for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, not having a foid card and unlawful possession of a weapon under the age of 21. The 14-year-old was charged for resisting arrest.

