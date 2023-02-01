PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police arrested two juveniles for stealing a vehicle while it was warming up on Tuesday night.

According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Antoinette St for a vehicle theft that had just occurred.

Officers put out a description of the vehicle and located it traveling eastbound onto Sherman from Western.

A 12-year-old and 14-year-old fled the vehicle on foot. After failing to put it in park, the vehicle rolled across University St and stopped at the curb. No one was injured.

Both juveniles were apprehended and arrested for stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and obstructing police. They have been transported to Peoria County Detention Center.