Two juveniles arrested in connection to a Galesburg gun store robbery

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department issued a press release Tuesday stating two juveniles have been arrested and charged in the burglary and robbery of Simpson Limited.

According to Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle, the incident happened on Thursday around 3:33 a.m. on June 11.

“The gun store burglar alarm was activated. Police arrived shortly and discovered damage to one of the entry doors of the building. After entering the store, they found damaged cases that contained firearms, though they were unable to locate any subjects,” a city press release said.

“Police detectives worked with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Peoria Police Department Detectives,” the press release added.

Police Chief Russ Idle said both individuals were arrested on June 18 in Peoria. He said one individual has been charged with burglary and the other has been charged with burglary and theft.

Galesburg police detectives were able to get a surveillance video showing the suspects entering the building and leaving with firearms in a vehicle parked nearby. Idle said approximately 20 guns were stolen.

The investigation is still ongoing. Galesburg Police Department is asking anyone with more information to contact them at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg-Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044 or 1-888-266-0044. Or, text a tip by texting the word “Galesburg” and the tip to 274637.

