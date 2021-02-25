Two juveniles arrested in Peoria for deadly Galesburg shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15 and 17-year-old have been arrested in relation to a deadly Galesburg shooting that happened in January.

According to Peoria Police, they were advised that the two Juvenile suspects could be hiding in Peoria, both with first-degree murder warrants issued by Knox County.

Peoria Police Special Investigations Division located the 17-year-old suspect near Griswold and Grinnell St. in Peoria on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

As Police approached the 17-year-old suspect, two other males ran. The two fleeing individuals, 20-year-old Shaquille P. Brown and a 15-year-old were both taken into custody.

The two were charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Obstructing an Officer.

The 17-year-old was transported to meet with Galesburg Police Department Detectives and later sent to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Peoria Police and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force also managed to locate the 15-year-old shooting suspect Thursday, Feb. 25. The suspect was located near Montana and Oregon St.

The 15-year-old was arrested for the first degree murder warrant out of Knox County.