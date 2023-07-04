PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two juveniles were left with non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday.

Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Atlantic and McClure to multiple juveniles fighting in the street. Officers reported that there was a crowd of about 200 people.

After multiple commands to disperse were given, officers deployed pepper balls in an attempt to stop the fighting and get the crowd to disperse.

The two juveniles that were located were transported to a local hospital.

