MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation has led to two juveniles being taken into custody in connection to a post office burglary in Mackinaw.

According to a Mackinaw Police Department Facebook post, police were made aware of a burglary that occurred in the post office Sunday.

After an investigation, Mackinaw police took two juveniles into custody.

Police stated that no additional information will be released at this time.