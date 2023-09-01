METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — A boy and a girl were LifeFlighted to a Peoria hospital early Friday morning after a single-vehicle car in rural Woodford County.

Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said the youths were driving north on Grebner Road, about two miles from the intersection with Santa Fe Trail when they struck a tree.

The vehicle careened down into a ravine. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle, Tipsword said

The teens — the boy was 16 and the girl was 15 — were taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center by helicopter with what Tipsword described as “critical injuries.”

A condition update wasn’t immediately available Friday evening.

Both were wearing their seatbelts. The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Illinois State Police. Tipsword said he didn’t think any tickets would be issued.