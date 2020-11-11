Two McLean County schools go remote due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two schools in McLean County are going remote due to COVID-19 cases, and the quarantines prompted by them.

Leaders in the Heyworth School District say student positive cases have tripled in the last month, and they’re running into a situation where they would likely have more students at home than in-person.

They say the decision will most likely last for the remainder of the fall semester.

In addition, Olympia High School students are learning remotely this week.

The superintendent says after a student tested positive last week, the district now has a large number of students and staff in quarantine.

The district hopes to resume in-person classes Monday, but parents will be notified by Friday if things change.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected