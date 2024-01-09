PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of the Peoria Two Men and a Truck, Bob Christensen, died after a three-year battle with cancer over the weekend, the company said.

The company was proud of its owner who was involved in Peoria and the surrounding communities.

Christensen was originally from Freeport, but his wife wanted to invite those who knew him in the Peoria area to his funeral and visitation this upcoming weekend.

A visitation will be held at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport on Friday from 4-7 p.m. as well as Saturday morning from 10-11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport.

