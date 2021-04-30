Two Men and a Truck’s Movers for Moms Campaign to benefit Center for Prevention and Abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Two Men and a Truck’s Peoria location is teaming with the community to make sure moms are celebrated this Mother’s Day.

The company is putting on its nationwide Movers for Moms campaign. Through Sunday, May 9th, food, pantry, and shelter items will be collected.

In Peoria, the items will benefit moms at the Center for Prevention and Abuse. Staff at Two Men and a Truck say they hope to make mothers feel special during the holiday.

If you’d like to donate drop boxes are available at First Baptist Church, Dunlap Middle School, and the company’s office at 8202 North University Street.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News