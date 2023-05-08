PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two people after they were reportedly pointing a gun at another person and attacking him.

At about 12:20 p.m., Saturday, members of the Peoria Police Department were called to the 3000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. When they arrived, they were told that two men in one vehicle had pulled into the parking lot of an unnamed business and attacked another man who was walking out.

Arrested were 19-year-old George D. Lewis and 25-year-old Dayshaun S. Smullin.

One of the assailants pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim but no shots were fired. Both Lewis and Smullin then fled before police arrived. The victim suffered minor injuries

Lewis and Smullin were later arrested when their vehicle was seen in the 600 block of South Western Avenue.

Smullin faces charges of battery and mob action. Lewis faces a litany of charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 21, aggravated assault and mob action.

Both were taken to the Peoria County Jail on Saturday and have been released on either bond or a notice to appear.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000