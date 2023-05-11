PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested Wednesday approximately at 3:39 p.m. at a business in the 2600 block of South West Jefferson, when police discovered a handgun with an extended magazine and illegal drugs inside the car.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the two men were identified as 25-year-old Je Ryan D. Porter and 32-year-old Randi J. Wyatt.

Police approached the vehicle and detained both me without incident, they were then transported to the Peoria Police Department and later charged.

Wyatt was arrested for two warrants on file.

Porter was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, and possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers

(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.