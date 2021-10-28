Two men arrested in connection with Manual High School student homicide investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested for the death of 17-year-old Manual High School senior, Jerry L. Snipes Jr.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 18-year-old Jeremy J. Moore Jr. and 19-year-old Gary A. Irby III are both being charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case.

Wednesday, members of the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division arrested Moore near S. Western Ave. and W. Ann St. Moore was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Later, he was also charged in connection with the death of Snipes.

Irby was already being housed in the Peoria County Jail for unrelated charges. But Thursday, he was arrested by detectives with the Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division. He also faces a first degree murder charge.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.