GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Galesburg men were arrested in Knox County for alleged connection to a month-long investigation into the sale of large amounts of illegal drugs in the county.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, armed with a search warrant, raided a house at 227 Duffield Ave. in Galesburg on Thursday evening where they found 48-year-old Michael Villarreal.

Inside, they allegedly found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearm ammunition. Villarreal was arrested and later charged in court with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While investigating, deputies identified 53-year-old Casey McGee as another suspect. When deputies attempted to contact McGee, he fled in a vehicle.

He eventually left the road near Water and Seminary streets and began to travel down railroad tracks. After his vehicle became too damaged to continue, McGee tried to run away but was eventually caught by deputies.

Early Friday morning, deputies served a search warrant at McGee’s home where deputies allegedly located about 4.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3.8 pounds of cannabis, multiple firearms and ammunition, and cash.

McGee was transported to Knox County Jail and was formally charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, delivery of methamphetamine, armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of up to 2,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Prosecutors, on Friday, were able to convince a Knox County judge that both men should be held pending the outcome of their case. Both, if convicted of all charges, face up to 30 years in prison.

Villarreal is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8, and McGee’s is scheduled for Nov. 13. It is possible a grand jury could hear the case before then.

This case was investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Monmouth Police Department, Galesburg Police Department, the F.B.I TOC West Drug Task Force, and the Knox County States Attorney’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office considers more arrests likely.