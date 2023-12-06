PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested on gun charges early Wednesday morning in Peoria.

Peoria police were conducting an unrelated investigation in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Drive shortly after midnight on Wednesday when they came into contact with two males in the area.

Officers saw a firearm near where they were located and upon contacting the men, they fled officers on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend the two men, who were identified as Damarius D. Billups-Ward, 23, and Tremayne T. King, 24.

Billups-Ward was arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and an outstanding warrant.

King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing police, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and two outstanding warrants.

Both men were taken to the Peoria County Jail.