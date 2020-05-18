2 arrested in Peoria shooting that left one man injured

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested regarding the Monday shooting that left one man injured in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired in the 200 block of W Republic St, PPD spokeswoman Amy Dotson said. Officers located the unidentified male victim in the 2100 block of N Lin St. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dotson said the man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but as of Wednesday, he is in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. Karon O. Brock, 25, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Tuesday and a gun was recovered in his car. A short while later, police located 22-year-old Chris O. Brock and took him into custody.

Chris O. Brock

Karon O. Brock

Karon was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. Chris was arrested for armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Both were taken two the Peoria County Jail.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the PPD at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.