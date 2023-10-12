PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were booked into the Peoria County Jail late Wednesday afternoon for weapons offenses after Peoria police stopped their car.

According to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, officers stopped a car near the intersection of Bradley and Institute Place just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Three men were inside and all were detained without incident, she said.

When officers searched the car, they found that two of the men had loaded handguns on them. One of the weapons was allegedly stolen.

One man was released without charges. The other two, Anthony Campbell and Xavier Riley, were arrested and taken to the county jail, where they remained late Thursday morning.

Campbell, 25, was booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon without a valid FOID card. Riley, 21, was booked on the same charges plus possession of a stolen firearm.