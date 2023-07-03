BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested in Bloomington following a call of suspicious activity on June 29.

Bloomington Police arrived at the area of Walnut Street and Western Avenue where the two men were located. Police found a saw blade in one of the men’s pockets during a consent search.

While officers were speaking with the suspects, they located a car that had fled from separate traffic stops by BPD and Illinois State Police.

The officers searched the vehicle and found more saw blades, catalytic converters, and burglary tools. As the investigation continued, officers learned that the car was also stolen.

Donte Gray, 33, and Aaron Marshall, 29, were arrested.

Gray was arrested for aggravated reckless driving and driving while license is revoked.

Marshall was arrested for possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

Chief Jamal Simington stated, “This is a great example of good police work leading to the arrest of those responsible for serious crimes in our area. Many Bloomington residents have suffered the ill effects of having their catalytic converters stolen. The investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters will continue. I would like to thank the Illinois State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s office, and the Bloomington police officers for their involvement during this incident.”

The circumstances behind the incident are still under investigation by BPD and ISP. Anyone with information should contact the BPD at 309-820-8888.