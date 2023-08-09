PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled over a pickup truck Tuesday night found more than loud exhaust. He also found several bindles of fentanyl and heroin as well.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the deputy had been told the driver, Jason Horne, had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a traffic case. The deputy then saw the truck head north on Sterling Avenue from Farmington Road. He pulled the car over in the 2000 block of West Nebraska Avenue.

There, Horne, 53, said his catalytic converter had been stolen. As the deputy was processing Horne, two other deputies who arrived on the scene to help then took his passenger, Matthew Walker, 55, out of the vehicle as they had noticed “glass smoking devices.”

The initial deputy had a police dog in his squad car which indicated there were drugs inside the pickup. A search indicated 24 foil bindles totaling 9.6 grams of suspected fentanyl and two packets or 1.2 grams of suspected heroin, the report said.

Deputies also found $1,231 in cash inside the vehicle. When asked about the money, Horne allegedly said “I’m fixing up a house and it’s my landlord’s money.”

Walker was given a notice to appear in court later on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Horne remained in the Peoria County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. He was also held on the warrant for failing to appear in the traffic case.