PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men appeared in court Monday afternoon after being caught with illegal firearms over the weekend.

Elijah J. Porter Jamal, 22, of the 500 block of Alexander Avenue was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony that normally carries a possible 14-year prison term, but because the weapon he possessed, a Glock 19, had a switch which made it able to fire as an automatic weapon, Jamal faces up to 30 years in prison.

His bond was set at $75,000 and an Aug. 3 preliminary hearing was scheduled.

According to Peoria police, officers made a traffic stop on Jamal’s car in the 600 block of Vine Street and found the weapon.

Also appearing in court was Andrew C. Dunn, 37, who was listed as homeless. He faces the possession of a weapon by a felon charge that has a 14-year maximum sentence, for allegedly having a Ruger handgun after being convicted in 2020 of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He also has an Aug. 3 preliminary hearing scheduled.

According to Peoria police, officers responded to the intersection of Main and Monroe in Downtown Peoria, regarding a car crash. When they arrived, they recognized Dunn as he had lied about his identity during a previous incident. While investigating the crash, they found the handgun.

Dunn was also charged Monday with a similar count involving an incident in June. His combined bond for both cases is $50,000.