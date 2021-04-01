2 men in custody for October homicide in Bloomington, 1 suspect still at large

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Blomington Police Department has announced the apprehension of two suspects in a homicide that took place in October 2020. A third suspect is currently on the run.

Wednesday, March 31, members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago in Lafayette, In. for his McLean County murder warrants related to the death of Jaleel Johnson.

Moon’s bond is listed at $3 million and is beingheld at the Teppecanoe County Jail in Indiana awating extradition to McLean County.

Malcom J. Johnson, 27, of Riverdale, was also served his McLean County murder warrents for the death of Jaleel Johnson.

Malcom is currently in the McLean County Jail for an unrelated arrest. His bond is listed at $3 million.

Police are now searching for a third suspect, James D. Moon, 22, of Bloomington. Moon is wanted on three counts of murder with the intent to kill/injure, one count of murder with the strong probability to kill/injure, one count of murder/other forcible felony, one count of mob action, one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one count of obstructing justice/destroying evidence.

Moon’s bond is listed at $3 million. He is listed as 5’10”, 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is warned not to approach.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Bloomington PD Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or Tklein@cityblm.org.